MPP Paul Miller column: Bill 6 would help Hamilton deal with poverty issues

Hello friends and neighbours,

It has been a fun and busy September for our area of Hamilton East and Stoney Creek. I had an incredible time walking in the Labour Day parade, talking with many of you about the importance of workers' rights. I was also pleased to meet with representatives from the Ontario Association of Food Banks to discuss Hunger Awareness Week. It was great to see that our very own Hamilton Food Share was very vocal on this issue, spreading the word about how prominent hunger is in our city. I was inspired by their hard work and dedication and I am confident that many more Hamiltonians will take note of this problem because of their efforts.

For this week’s column, I thought it would be important to talk about an issue that influences hunger in our community: Bill 6.

Bill 6, or as it is also known at Queen’s Park, the Ministry of Community and Social Services Amendment Act, would create an evidence-based research commission. This commission would make recommendations to our government as to what Ontario’s social assistance rates should be year to year and in each region. This would cover all elements of poverty as it would ensure that those accessing social assistance programs such as Ontario Works (OW) and Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) have enough to afford essentials like food and shelter. In every way this is a good bill and that is why I sponsored it last year.

There are many others that support Bill 6. The Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction, the Hamilton Organization for Poverty Elimination, the Campaign for Adequate Welfare and Disability Benefits, and the Advocacy Committee for Bill 6, have all worked hard to see this bill pass.

Time and again, variations of this bill have been supported unanimously at Queen’s Park in the early stages. Unfortunately, every time the Liberal government has delayed the bill to prevent it from passing. The Liberals always talk a big line about reducing poverty. Yet, when it comes down to it, the government shows its true colours, placing this meaningful legislation on the back burner. It is truly heart-wrenching to see many of my fellow Hamiltonians in unnecessary anguish. This needs to stop.

On Sept. 26, I called on Premier Kathleen Wynne to move this bill forward. I am hopeful that Bill 6 will pass; however, the government must be pressured into acting quickly. I will continue to put this type of pressure on them, every chance I get.

To learn more about Bill 6 and how to help, I encourage you to contact my office at pmiller-qp@ndp.on.ca. You can also visit the Hamilton Roundtable on Poverty Reduction website to find out about their fix the gap campaign at fixthegap.hamiltonpoverty.ca.

