COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: What does triage got to do with panda porn?

Twice a month, from September to April, the Hamilton Naturalists' Club hosts free talks about our natural world.

Our next one is both informative and controversial. Dr Bridget Stutchbury is going to talk about "Panda Porn, Crane Cross-dressing, & Dirty Devils — Time for Conservation Triage?" It's a new, systematic approach to choosing who should be saved versus how we manage wildlife now, one species at a time.

The harsh reality is that time and resources are limited. We are in crisis management mode and need to let a few go to save the many.

It's a win-lose situation that's creating a lot of debate. One article compared conservation triage to an ark that doesn't have a lot of space.

We imagine ourselves having to select one over another. It's not easy.

Should popular demand steer this ark or a handful of scientists? Surely species that offer hope for new medicines, like sea sponges, would rate higher than cultural symbols like tigers.

Aren't agricultural crop pollinators more important than salamanders? We must be wary of clever campaigns that humanize creatures for more appeal at the expense of 'boring' ones.

Let's look at "panda porn." Giant pandas are appealing to the public and they're cute. But they are solitary and show little interest in reproducing.

Much research has gone into trying to improve birth rates, including the use of steamy videos of mating pandas. It's a novel idea that has caught the public's eye.

Crane cross-dressing mostly likely refers to how biologists dress up like adult whooping cranes to prevent human imprinting in chicks they raise. Adults are released into the wild and able to bond with other cranes. It tickles our imagination to think that playing dress up could save a species from extinction.