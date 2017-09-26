LETTER: September is National Guide Dog Month

Many blind and partially-sighted Canadians still find themselves in challenging and frustrating situations when trying to access public spaces such as cabs, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, and shopping establishments.

In all of Canada’s 13 jurisdictions, human rights legislation prohibits discriminating against a person with a disability working with a service animal. Discrimination includes denial of access to any premises to which the public would normally have access. In Ontario, there are three pieces of legislation (The Blind Person’s Rights Act, the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, and the Ontario Human Rights Code) to protect guide dog users. Unfortunately, this is not well-known.

Guide dogs are highly-trained animals that help provide mobility, safety, and increased independence for people with sight loss. They assist their handlers in navigating obstacles typically found on most daily routes, including curbs, steps, and crowds, helping to give them the confidence to pursue education, careers, and activities in their communities. Guide dogs are not pets. Guide dogs do serious work.

As part of September’s National Guide Dog Month, CNIB is celebrating guide dogs by raising awareness on the rights of guide dog users when accessing public spaces and sharing some simple-to-follow guide dog etiquette tips.

If you see a guide dog in harness, please avoid talking to or interacting with the guide dog. Please do not pet, feed, or otherwise distract a working guide dog. A well-intentioned pat can undo months of training.

And, you should only pet a guide dog when it is not in harness after you’ve received permission from the handler to do so. If you own a pet dog, please keep it on a leash and under control when you’re out and about in the community. When approaching a guide dog team with your dog, clearly introduce yourself to the person and say: “I’m passing on your left and I have a dog with me.”

Never allow your dog to be walked by a child or someone who is unable to manage its behaviour.

If you’d like to learn more, visit cnibguidedogs.ca.

Robert Gaunt, executive director, CNIB Ontario-West