LETTER: Programs meet demands of growing seniors population

Re: Dundas Senior Citizens’ Club signs operating agreement with city, Sept. 21.

I was pleased personally to see coverage of the Dundas Seniors club and their agreement with city recreation department. Their programs are a solid part of meeting the demand for programs by our growing seniors population.

Churches, social services, retirement homes, and others are all gearing up to meet this increased demand and perhaps convince the community that we need to build more dedicated space for seniors.

I work with the Dundas Seniors 55-plus group who have been planning and organizing other programs with the city recreation department in the other half of the community centre. In our second year, we hope to make the building hum and offer programs that complement/augment what the club is able to do.