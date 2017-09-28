EDITORIAL: Made In Hamilton

It may seem strange, but Hamilton city council's decision to spend $50 million on a poverty-reduction strategy that includes $10 million to address Indigenous poverty was met with mostly a yawn.

Last week, councillors agreed to a financial blueprint that will see $2 million spent over 10 years on repairing the current stock of affordable housing; $4 million over five years on new units, including 35 units this year; and $1 million over 10 years on Indigenous poverty needs, overseen by the Hamilton Executive Directors Aboriginal Coalition.

This is the type of dramatic policy should have been an initiative at the provincial and federal levels. Yet, senior levels of government have ignored the most basic needs of people living below the poverty line, consigning the responsibility to municipalities.

An interesting aspect of the $50 million is that no direct taxes are being used. Instead, the city is tapping the Hamilton Future Fund and using the dividends that are expected to accrue from the city’s partial ownership of the new utilities corporation Alectra.

Hamilton was prompted to take action because the need is immediate.

The city’s waiting list for affordable housing continues to increase from 5,400 people in 2011 to about 6,000 in 2016. There are units that remain vacant because the city doesn’t have the funding to make the needed repairs to make them livable.

To be fair, the Ontario government has focused some attention on poverty-reduction programs. It is expected to pass the labour reform bill that will increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2019, which will dramatically assist those people considered the working poor to make ends meet.

But it is the failure of the federal government that has been the most outrageous. Despite promising a national housing strategy, Justin Trudeau's Liberals have failed abysmally to provide the necessary resources to municipalities to help reduce homelessness.

Despite the commitment to spend $50 million over the next decade, it's still only about $5 million a year, less than the city spends on roads, sewers, and recreation. Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who spearheaded the strategy, correctly stated the funding is only scratching the surface of the real need to assist people in the city.

There are about 60,000 men, women, and children who rely on social assistance in Hamilton. About 19 per cent of residents live below the low income cut-off, while 22 per cent of children live in poverty.