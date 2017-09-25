ARLENE VANDERBEEK COLUMN: Pitch in for Dundas Community Food Drive

Who would believe it’s fall? We’re finally enjoying the summer that didn’t quite happen. In fact, city council has reopened the splash pad in the Dundas Driving Park (and in five other parks across the city) so the little ones can cool off until the weather becomes more seasonable.

While we’re on the topic of the Driving Park, watch for parking changes on the east side. Plans are in place and we are awaiting quotes to have the road surface widened, new angled parking lines installed and the road markings refreshed. Hopefully, the work will be completed this fall. The angle parking is expected to increase the available parking by 21 additional spaces.

There are just a few more weeks left to enjoy the farmers market in the parking lot at Miller’s Lane and Hatt Street, every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. until Oct. 26.

Don’t forget this Saturday, Sept. 30, is the annual Dundas Community Food Drive, organized by Dundas Community Services with the local Salvation Army. If you leave your contribution by your front door, where it is visible by 9 a.m., volunteers will be by to pick it up between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you wish to drop it off, you can leave it at the Dundas Fire Station, any time this week. If you can volunteer to drive, pickup or pack, call 627-5461, or drop by the Salvation Army Family Centre at the corner of King and John streets around 9 a.m. this Saturday.

The Dundas Studio Tour also takes place this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More information is available at dundasstudiotour.ca.

The Market Street J.L. Grightmire Arena expansion is now underway. I’ll keep you updated as the work progresses.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15. It kicks off the annual open house at all fire stations on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to take the kids by the Dundas fire station to see the trucks and the equipment, and to meet the men and women who risk their lives for our safety. A non-perishable food donation for the local food bank would be appreciated. On Oct. 12, I have been invited to the Stone Church Training Centre where I will suit up — including breathing apparatus — to learn, first-hand, what it’s like to fight fires.

Don’t hesitate to introduce yourself when you see me around town. I’m always happy to chat.



