LETTER: Hamilton's stray cats need our help

I planned to trap a female stray cat before she got pregnant, but the humane society changed its mind and refused to take her.
Who could believe me if I explained how difficult is to help the poor stray cat. But it is very difficult without assistance from rescue groups or Hamilton animal services. This poor stray will multiply until she dies.
My simple request was to spay her at a shelter and release her to into my neighbourhood.
I have spent a lot of money already to trap and rescue two cats and to find homes for them; however, I cannot pay again.
I am bitter that there is city money for a movie night in Veevers Park, but no money to address the serious issues with stray cats.
I will help this stray cat as it is the right thing to do. I pay taxes and still have to do the job animal services should do.
This letter is to make people aware of the issue and to urge people to care for their pets. Get them spayed or neutered. Do not let them out to roam to different neighbourhoods where they will multiply into feral cat colonies.
Wieslawa Derlatka
Hamilton
