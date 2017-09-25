LETTER: Hamilton's stray cats need our help

I planned to trap a female stray cat before she got pregnant, but the humane society changed its mind and refused to take her.

Who could believe me if I explained how difficult is to help the poor stray cat. But it is very difficult without assistance from rescue groups or Hamilton animal services. This poor stray will multiply until she dies.

My simple request was to spay her at a shelter and release her to into my neighbourhood.

I have spent a lot of money already to trap and rescue two cats and to find homes for them; however, I cannot pay again.