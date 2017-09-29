GROWING GREEN: Hamilton’s historic parks and gardens

Decades ago, the Mount Hamilton Horticultural Society held a flower show at Sam Lawrence Park.

The floral entries were displayed on the stone wall that runs along the escarpment. The park was an amazing setting for this event with its spectacular views of the lower city and Hamilton Harbour.

Sam Lawrence Park was originally the Webb Quarry prior to 1944. Thereafter, Thomas Ross and his wife, Olive, gave the city three acres of land to be used as parkland. As the park was developed during the 1950s and ‘60s, it had two name changes. Ross Park became Patton Park and finally Sam Lawrence Park after Sam Lawrence, who was Mayor of Hamilton from 1944 to 1949.

The park was upgraded in the early ‘90s with perennial gardens, benches and pathways.

Dundurn Castle, a World Heritage site, was built for Sir Allan MacNab and his family in 1835. MacNab was a veteran of the War of 1812, a lawyer, a politician and an entrepreneur who built the Great Western Railway with partner Peter Buchanan.

The City of Hamilton purchased the property in 1900. A major restoration of Dundurn Castle took place in 1960 as a centennial project. Today, we can still enjoy the beautiful parkland, flower beds and a heritage vegetable garden and, of course, Dundurn Castle itself.

Gage Park, home of the “Spring Tide” bulb show and the Fall Garden and Mum Show as well as numerous festivals, had its beginning as a vegetable garden and apple and pear orchard before the city purchased part of the property from the Gage family in 1918. The Gage home, donated to the city, now houses the Hamilton Children’s Museum. This 71-acre oasis features formal gardens and fountains, stands of mature trees, bandshell, greenhouses and a rose garden.

Growing Green is a regular feature prepared by the Mount Hamilton Horticultural Society (gardenontario.org/site.php/mhhs and also on Facebook). Helen MacPherson, the author of this report, is the club’s outreach director.





