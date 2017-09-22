LETTER: Amazon wants bike lanes

Re: Don’t drop the ball on attracting Amazon, Sept. 21 Letters.

The author of this letter to the editor seems not to understand what is obsolete in that Amazon has stated specifically they will not consider a city without extensive bicycle lanes.

They would love for all their employees to be able to safely ride their bikes to work.

So, good on council for understanding the future of successful urban centres and the need for more bike lanes, more space to walk and fewer cars.