LETTER: Hamilton's horticultural department did a great job this year

I would like to thank the city’s horticulture department.
The islands at the various stop lights were really lovely this year. Put a smile on my face every time I saw one.
I especially admired the floral display at the bottom of the Kenilworth Access. That was really impressive.
Keep up the good work!
Edwina Orr
Hamilton Mountain
I would like to thank the city’s horticulture department.
The islands at the various stop lights were really lovely this year. Put a smile on my face every time I saw one.
I especially admired the floral display at the bottom of the Kenilworth Access. That was really impressive.
Keep up the good work!
Edwina Orr
Hamilton Mountain
I would like to thank the city’s horticulture department.
The islands at the various stop lights were really lovely this year. Put a smile on my face every time I saw one.
I especially admired the floral display at the bottom of the Kenilworth Access. That was really impressive.
Keep up the good work!
Edwina Orr
Hamilton Mountain