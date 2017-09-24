LETTER: Hamilton's horticultural department did a great job this year

Opinion 09:40 AM by Edwina Orr Hamilton Mountain News

I would like to thank the city’s horticulture department.

The islands at the various stop lights were really lovely this year. Put a smile on my face every time I saw one.

I especially admired the floral display at the bottom of the Kenilworth Access. That was really impressive.

Keep up the good work!

Edwina Orr

Hamilton Mountain

