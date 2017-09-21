Letter: Motorcyclists: beware of Hamilton parking rules

On Sept. 19, I rode my motorcycle into Dundas and parked at a metered parking space. To give room to the large van parked in the space behind me, I parked the motorcycle in the middle of the space corresponding to that meter. I put sufficient money into the meter, went to the bank and returned to find a parking ticket on my saddle.

Bewildered, I approached the parking officer and asked why I had been ticketed, and she explained that I had not parked the motorcycle adjacent to the parking meter. I explained that I had left some space as a courtesy to the van formerly parked behind me and to minimize the risk of having my motorcycle knocked over when its driver departed, to no avail.

The officer indicated I could appeal to the City of Hamilton office in Dundas. Those instructions were incorrect. The only place to appeal parking tickets is the Hamilton Municipal Parking Office located in downtown Hamilton, and their office hours are designed to be as inconvenient as possible for anyone who works — Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feeling wronged and convinced that the parking officer had misapplied the bylaws, I drove to the parking office during my lunch break the following day and explained the situation, expecting that common sense would prevail. Not a chance.

The parking official quoted article 8 (5) (e) of the bylaws, which states that, “No person shall park a vehicle in any meter area listed in Schedule 5, except at a parking meter, save and except that this shall not apply to prohibit parking where a meter has been destroyed, damaged or removed and has not yet been replaced.” He condescendingly explained to me that parking at a parking meter means that one must park at a parking meter, which is not the same thing as parking in the space corresponding to that meter.

At that point, it became obvious that further arguments, however thoughtful and compelling, would not achieve anything. I was told that I could further appeal this decision, but the fine would then increase and the hearing would take place at a date and time that would be convenient to the parking office (and not to me).

The message from the parking office is that parking a motorcycle in a designated space in a manner that is safe and courteous to other drivers will not be tolerated and will be punished with a $26 fine, which increases to $33 if not paid promptly. I now understand the contempt that many residents of the city hold for the office.

So, fellow motorcycle riders, be forewarned.

Peter Smith

Dundas

