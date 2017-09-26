COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: Music has a bigger impact on our lives than we think

Music is a great way to escape the everyday stresses of life, it has an impact on our emotions.

Listening to music is therapeutic. The mood someone is in usually correlates to the type of music they listen to. When feeling down, people tend to listen to acoustic, easy listening songs; on the other hand if they are angry, they strive toward a more aggressive type of music like hard rock or heavy metal.

Music gives you a natural high. Studies have shown that listening to music releases endorphins in the brain. Music is listened to during every facet of our lives, from walking, jogging, working out, riding your bike, to driving, dancing, weddings and funerals.

I remember a few years back, a group of friends and I attended The Liverpool 4 (a Beatles tribute act) at the Movie Palace on Concession Street and everyone had a good time, especially those who got up and danced. It was a very nostalgic evening.

Music gives you a natural high. Studies have shown that listening to music releases endorphins in the brain.

Subsequently a few years later we went to see Hamilton’s own Steve Strongman at The Zoetic Theatre (formally Movie Palace). It was a toe-tapping night and Steve put on an amazing show.

I attended Concession Streetfest this past June and the live bands added to the ambience of that special day.

There’s nothing like driving along the Mountain brow on a beautiful summer day with the windows rolled down and listening to your favourite tunes. Most of us won’t admit it, but we tend to sing along to a song that we like.

Be it a live band or a DJ, what would a wedding be without music? Music sets the mood from the newlyweds’ first dance, followed by family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends all taking their turn on the dance floor.

Music at Tiger-Cats or Bulldogs games keeps the fans’ interest and thus gets them involved, which in turn motivates the team.

At a funeral, the dearly departed has their favourite song played, which brings back a flood of memories for those in attendance.