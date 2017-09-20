EDITORIAL: NDP acts, Liberals take selfies

During the 2015 federal election campaign, then-federal Liberal leader Justin Trudeau swooped into Hamilton making a host of promises, none more important to residents than his statement that his government would protect workers: “On U.S. Steel, obviously the Canadian government needs to work with its partners and a wide range of actors to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to protect people’s pensions.”

Flash forward nearly two years into a Liberal majority government, and Trudeau has made nary a sound about pensions, foreign investment, the “secret agreement” or really any other promise that the Liberals made during those heady political days.

So it was a bittersweet moment when Hamilton Mountain MP Scott Duvall, a retired steelworker, announced last week that he will introduce a private member’s bill to change the country’s antiquated bankruptcy laws, including the much reviled Companies Creditors Arrangement Act that allows companies to seek creditor protection while suspending payments to workers’ pensions and medical benefits.

The proposed legislation, which the NDP MP says will be introduced this fall, accompanied by a cross-Canada tour to drum up support for its passage, is the type of idea the Liberals, including local Liberal MPs Bob Bratina and Filomena Tassi, should have introduced long ago and who should be willing to jump on board to support it now.

Duvall and the NDP are facing a Sisyphean task to convince what seem to be uninterested Liberals and disaffected Conservatives to pass legislation that would put workers on an equal footing when a company seeks creditor protection.

Since 2009, more than 280 companies have sought to use the federal act, passed in 1933, that allows financially troubled corporations to restructure their finances. But during this period, companies take advantage of the creditor protection and end severance payments to employees, stop funding pension requirements and suspend any payments for medical benefits, as has been witnessed by the actions taken by Sears Canada and U.S. Steel.

The proposed NDP legislation would make employees secured creditors for their severance and pension entitlements. An additional detail that should be included in the private member’s bill is to make officers and directors of a company personally liable for employees’ severance entitlements.

While there was some pomp and celebration among workers at Hamilton’s Steelworkers hall about the proposed legislation, the reality is the NDP’s fight for the hearts and minds of the other political parties could dissipate as quickly as air exhaling from a balloon without the support of a Liberal government unwilling to help those people it promised to help.