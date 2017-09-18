MP Bob Bratina Column: Liberals consulting with Canadians on tax changes

It is very important that members of Parliament connect directly with constituents and act as a conduit for information both to and from Ottawa.

Last week, I held a town hall to give people an opportunity to have their say on the proposed small business tax changes. I am taking these messages directly to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who has said that the government is in a listening phase in order to get the implementation right and achieve a system that works for all Canadians.

I have the greatest respect for the physicians, accountants, farmers, lawyers and other small business owners who took the time to come out to my town hall to so eloquently articulate their concerns.

These small business owners and incorporated physicians have built their businesses around the current tax regulations and are anxious about how these changes could impact them. They’re concerned about their retirements and about being able to successfully pass their business on to the next generation in their family. I heard the emotion in their voices as they spoke about the uncertainty they are now feeling.

The federal government is consulting with Canadians about this issue and is accepting feedback until Oct. 2. If you were unable to attend the town hall meeting and would like to provide your feedback on the proposed tax changes for private corporations, please send an email to bob.bratina@parl.gc.ca.

We have remarkable economic momentum in Hamilton as shown by recent published data about household income growth and unemployment numbers well below federal and provincial average. These factors are reflected in a decline in Ontario Works recipients which has been occurring since my term as mayor. Poverty rates here are typical of large cities, but not exceptional when compared with cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. However, families struggling with low incomes are benefitting directly from the federal government’s Child Care Benefit which in our riding touches 17,000 children through monthly grants totalling almost $7 million in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

I am paying regular visits to companies in our area to determine how we can assist them in maintaining and growing employment for the benefit of our residents and businesses. A sustainable economy is based on manufacturing and agriculture, and our riding is exceptional in what it provides to the local and Canadian economy. Let’s keep it going.

We are still accepting applications for my Constituency Youth Council until Sept. 30. If you live in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek and are between the ages of 14 to 24, you are welcome to apply. There is a link on my website to the application form. High school students can earn community service hours and I am hoping to get representation from every high school in the constituency. Please apply if you are interested in learning more about government, have an interest in local issues, are willing to work as part of a team, can assume a leadership role and enjoy making a difference.

