LETTER: Driver behaviour, not roadway design, is causing expressway crashes

Re: City to probe 80 km/h expressway speed limits, Aug. 24.

In this new era of "evidence-based decision making," I found your recent article incredulous. Follow the logic here:

1. The expressways were designed for speeds up to 110 km/h (and my experience on racetracks and German Autobahns suggest they could be driven much faster).

2. A city safety review assessment determined that "driver behaviour" was to blame, rather than the design of the roadways.

3. In both of the mentioned crashes, the cars crossed the median and hit oncoming vehicles. In a modern vehicle, there is nothing about driving at 110 km/h or even 200 (see my experience above) that would cause a car to veer across the median. So the problem has to be with driver error, be it distraction, intoxication, erratic movement or whatever.

My suspicion is that Coun. Sam Merulla's motivation is driven either by naivety (the mantra 'Speed Kills' was debunked decades ago), or Hamilton city council's inbuilt hatred of cars, which is responsible for the debacle in the North End around Bay and Guise streets.

Stephen Young

Stoney Creek