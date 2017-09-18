LETTER: Residents aren't happy about Terrapure expansion

Re: Dump limits probed, Sept. 14, Stoney Creek News

Kudos to Wes Connor for pursuing this ongoing battle with Terrapure.

It's interesting to hear Terrapure spokesperson Greg Jones' comments and that they are assuming the ministry is "happy with everything." How can anyone be "happy" with the prospect of expanding a dump in a residential area to the tune of 10 million cubic metres?

The large plastic barriers around the dump, an eye sore in themselves, don't disguise what is going on behind them. Mr. Connor has been a tireless advocate for less dumping and cleaner air in upper Stoney Creek. Residents should be grateful for the time and dedication he has given to this problem.