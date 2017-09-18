LETTER: Mohawk student number expansion comes with a cost

Re: More than 30,000 students return to class at Mohawk

It is good to see that Mohawk College is thriving and is attracting more students to its campus. Unfortunately, not all aspects of its operations are keeping pace with the expansion of student numbers.

My grandson is one of those students, now entering his third year. His time and his finances are finely balanced, his two main outgoings being his study costs and his car, which allows him to make best use of his time in class, in studying and in his part-time job.

This carefully planned fine balance was disrupted when he learnt, on the second day of the new term, that he could not obtain a parking permit. There were none left. So, his time planning has been messed up because Mohawk College has not ensured that parking permits are available to meet the needs of all those extra students.