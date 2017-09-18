LETTER: Climate change is real

Is climate change real or false?

Remember 60 or so years ago when the medical society reported that tobacco use causes cancer? The tobacco industry came out with their own doctors and spin lawyers to dispute the research. It appears that the fuel industries are doing the same thing with their scientists and associates in regards to climate change. Climate change is real. Those hired scientists (if they should be called scientists) are a sham to proven scientific facts.

Hurricanes are annual events around the world. But as of late, they are more frequent and fiercer as we witnessed recently in Florida and Texas. This is climate change in action. And climate scientists are warning us it will get worse. Climate scientists agree that some climate change is naturally developed but humankind is accelerating it at a must faster pace. We have to stop the distracting talk on whether climate change is real or not. It is real and our children and grandchildren will pay the price for our folly.

John Vesprini