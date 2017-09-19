LETTER: Monthly Mountain Memories feature is appreciated

Re: Mountain history in retrospect (Sept. 14)
I do not often write letters to the editor, however, I thought I should let you know how much I appreciate the recent column written by Robert Williamson.
Thank you.
Tom Lowden
Hamilton Mountain
