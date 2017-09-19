LETTER: More jobs will curb Hamilton's need for subsidized housing

The City of Hamilton is proposing to spend $50 million to try and reduce poverty and increase the amount of affordable rental housing available. Yet over the last few years poverty has been reduced from 25 per cent to 16.7 per cent of our population, about 88,000 people.

Also included in this report is the fact millions of dollars in development fees will be waived, along with other fees like park dedication funds.

Presently in the downtown, hundreds upon hundreds of condos are being constructed and not a single unit will be affordable housing.

What this city really needs are jobs, even minimum wage jobs, soon to be $15 dollars per hour, so people can be productive, won't need to use food banks, and can pay their own way without needing subsidized housing.