LETTER: Don’t drop the ball on Amazon

Has Hamilton dropped the ball again?

Re: Hamilton to study Amazon’s $5-billion project offer, Sept. 14

First Toronto bids to attract Amazon’s new development, now Waterloo is doing the same.

What happed to the Hamilton industrial park at Hamilton airport? Why hasn’t our council done anything to try and attract Amazon?

Amazon is talking about $5 billion and a possible 50,000 jobs.

Surely close proximity to a good underutilized airport should be a big incentive.