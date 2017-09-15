LETTER: Don’t drop the ball on Amazon

Has Hamilton dropped the ball again?
Re: Hamilton to study Amazon’s $5-billion project offer, Sept. 14
First Toronto bids to attract Amazon’s new development, now Waterloo is doing the same.
What happed to the Hamilton industrial park at Hamilton airport? Why hasn’t our council done anything to try and attract Amazon?
Amazon is talking about $5 billion and a possible 50,000 jobs.
Surely close proximity to a good underutilized airport should be a big incentive.
For a $5 billion investment, Hamilton could afford to offer a 10-year break on property tax and still be way ahead of the game. Or are they so concerned with bicycle lanes and the LRT that will be obsolete in 15 years that Amazon isn’t even on their horizon?
Peter Hurrell
Dundas
