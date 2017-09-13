EDITORIAL: Up in smoke

The Ontario Liberals' plan to sell marijuana in government-operated stores may have provided some clarity on what has been a confusing strategy by the federal Liberals to legalize marijuana.

But controlling weed like the province controls alcohol creates more problems than answers to what has been a hands-off approach both levels of government have managed on the issue. The entire roll out of the legalization of marijuana by the federal government has been botched with governments unsure about a distribution network or enforcement strategy.

The idea the provincial Liberals have adopted is to open 40 shops, operated by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, when the federal government legalizes marijuana July 1. The number of places will expand to 80 by 2019 and 150 by 2020. In addition, marijuana will be sold in plain packaging from behind the counter to people 19 and older.

By having the government control marijuana, the expectation is the elimination of the mushrooming of illegal dispensaries across the province, including in Hamilton.

Will it stop the marijuana black market? Questionable, since the government is actually stimulating demand while also restricting supply.

The idea of the government overseeing another one of our human vices is cringe-worthy. Marijuana will become another glossy picture in a government advertisement. Already, we have governments selling us lottery tickets and alcohol, yet at the same time warning us that gambling and drinking are bad. After taking over marijuana, will governments' next focus be on prostitution and providing union-sanctioned sex?

And what about those illegal dispensaries? It seems that municipalities will yet again be left holding the baggie when it comes to enforcement. Already, police and bylaw officials have taken a cautious approach when it comes to those dispensaries in what has been legal limbo prior to July 2018.

Currently, marijuana is only legally available if prescribed by a medical doctor and comes from one of the 58 producers licensed and inspected by Health Canada.

Taxpayers are already footing the bill for overburdened municipalities’ responsibility to inspect and lay charges against what is an illegal operation, while neighbourhoods cry out for better enforcement.

Government-run marijuana stores is the latest example of a strategy to capitalize on the potential for needed revenue while leaving municipalities searching for clear-cut answers on how to battle what will be difficult enforcement questions in the battle against weed.