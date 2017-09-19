COMMUNITY COLUMNIST: A wealth of opportunities for older adults at Hamilton Public Library

For older adults and seniors, staying busy is as important to physical well-being as it is to mental health. But if finding ways to fill the new-found chunks of time in your day is stress-inducing, look to the Hamilton Public Library.

With that in mind, our library staff have developed a wide slate of programs, events and interesting things to see and do to relieve boredom, help build a social life and perhaps aid in the discovery of a new hobby.

Come and meet some local authors, including Mark McNeil, Daniel Coleman, Vince Agro, Salvatore Difalco, Mark Coakley, Paul Benedetti and Mark Leslie who are each visiting the library this fall in various presentations.

Constantly curious? Guest lecturers this season will speak about "Hidden History: The Secret Life of British Advertising" and "The Italian Renaissance in Rome."

Love music? Then you’ll enjoy our weekly lunch hour concerts, or An Evening with Rosewood Consort, or the Holiday Carol Sing.

For art enthusiasts, Central library as well as Stoney Creek, Turner Park and Barton Branches host art exhibits each month.

Have you ever wanted to try yoga or belly dancing? Or photography, cross-stitching or flower arranging? Sample these experiences at the library.

If tracing your family history has long been on your to-do list, consider joining the Local History and Archives department’s Genealogy Club, attend a Preserve Your Family Treasures workshop, or join other history buffs on the Made in Hamilton Walking Tour.

You can also join an existing book club or start your very own. We have more than 350 book club kits which contain 10 to 12 copies of the book, reviews and information about the author.

There are also many ways to help out at HPL through various volunteer opportunities from delivering books to shut-ins or tutoring a newcomer in English.