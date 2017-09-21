COLUMN: Is my portrait of Lee heritage, or hate?

I have been looking at the portrait of Robert E. Lee by artist John Adams Elder which hangs in the hallway of our rec room.

For over 20 years, the general graced my office wall at Amity-Goodwill and Mission Services of Hamilton. With the ongoing controversy in America concerning Confederate statue removals, I am contemplating “should I take down the general’s portrait? Am I a racist for not doing so?”

As a student of history, I have always appreciated Lee’s military abilities and leadership when he was general of the Army of Virginia and later commanding general of Confederate forces during the final year of the Civil War.

I recall vividly touring the general’s home, Arlington House, and wondering how he must have felt that fatal evening, April 20, 1861, when he turned down an offer from President Lincoln to lead the Union Army. He would not lift his sword against his state of Virginia. Anyone who spends time in the old south appreciates their love of state.

I was given the portrait of Lee by Goodwill Industries International in recognition of my participation in its marketing advisory group for its retail stores. The general was seen by many of my American colleagues as the patron saint of lost causes; similar to the marginalized people we served. I have always had an affinity for the Deep South and that probably impacted upon my pleasure in receiving the portrait. The general graduated second in his class at West Point and also was the only candidate who never received a demerit point during his tenure. Honesty, integrity, and conviction impressed me when I was presented with the gift.

Following the Civil War, Lee became an educator, president of Washington University — now Washington and Lee University — in his beloved Virginia. He accepted the position for $1,500 a year after turning down bigger money to be president of a New York bank and a St. Louis insurance company.

The recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., opens up the issues of history and the question of heritage or hate. Here in Canada, some communities have been asked to remove statues of Sir John A. Macdonald due to anti-Aboriginal policies. In Kincardine, there is a memorial to Dr. Alan Secord, a local who provided his services to the overwhelmed Confederate medical corps. Lt.-Gov. Lincoln Alexander was in town one Canada Day weekend and he greeted Confederate supporters at the memorial. He later remarked that “one cannot deny history, and to do so was foolish”.

To be honest, what inhibits me the most from taking down the general’s portrait is the political correctness of that gesture. People are products of their times and to make judgment on their values from our perspective is arrogant.

I heard this morning that statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington may come down from one of the federal buildings in New York City as both were slave owners.

Is it heritage or hate? Or is it only my ego not wanting to part with a valued award?