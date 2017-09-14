COLUMN: Lasting political change is hard and takes time

Every once in a while you come across something so simple, yet so profound that it stops you in your tracks and in an instant crystallizes all your thoughts and feelings on a particular matter.

One of those moments came for me over the summer while listening to a podcast in the grocery store. The historian being interviewed quoted Adam Shatz in the London Review of Books who wrote: “ ... we have found it easier to hate than to persuade,” when talking about the campaign to leave the European Union.

My normally busy mind went completely quiet as I understood how that phrase perfectly summed up our current political moment.

Politics provoke passions because actions taken by those in power shape the community and the world in which we all live. It doesn’t matter if the decision-makers are popularly elected or self-appointed autocrats, if you disagree with their world view you have the right, and in a democratic society I would argue the duty, to voice your dissent.

However, what has seemed to have changed are the tactics. Whereas once upon a time, the goal was to convert your opponents to your way of thinking through discussion and debate, now it seems to be about to getting them to acquiesce to your demands by any means necessary. The conversion no longer needs to be heartfelt, or even real, as long it ensures no opposition or questioning from the masses. Those who dare stray from the new orthodoxy are kept in line through the power of shame, ridicule and even hatred.

And that’s where the problems become intractable.

By choosing to ignore the fact that an individual’s position may be rationally based in their own life experience and values and reducing them to a caricature, you dehumanize them. And when you stop seeing your ideological opponents as reasonable, thinking people then it’s not just their opinions that no longer matter, but they themselves no longer matter.

That leads to a whole host of horrible outcomes. It makes it acceptable to minimize any ill-effect your position will have on your opponents as their concerns are either wholly illegitimate or an unavoidable consequence of progress. It alienates a section of the population who then come to you as an enemy rather than someone with whom they just disagree.

And then the cycle continues.

There is no doubt that trying to persuade someone to change their mind can be hard, and take a long time. (Although there are many needed reforms that have had more than enough time for debate and discussion.) However, engaging with the other side has a much greater chance of creating the sort of broad-based consensus that underpins all stable societies. It can bring us together rather than driving us apart.