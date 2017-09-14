COLUMN: Drive-thru season has returned

My ongoing quest to find signs of intelligence on this rocky blue disc located in a remote corner of the universe often takes me to one of our many fine establishments noted for their coffee and doughnuts.

With the best intentions for the planet and the air we breathe in mind, I try — but often forget — to discipline myself to get out of the car and walk to the counter rather and speak face-to-face with an actual person rather than be another idling engine in the lineup of life.

Sadly, my return to the drive-thru is almost assured with the return of another school year.

You always know when classes are back in session by the long lineup of students that frequently extends out the door between 8 and 9 a.m. or around the noon hour each weekday.

If you want to make money in the coffee and doughnut business, locate it near a high school.

Of course, for non-varsity folks like me who don’t have the time to stand in line for 15-20 minutes just to get a coffee while the breakfasts of champions are being served, there is little choice but to return to the line of engine idlers.

Hey, coffee shop operators, how about an express counter for coffee only?

To its credit, the coffee shop folks roll the vehicles through with almost military precision (at least during the weekday mornings) and unlike standing in line, the wait is rarely more than five minutes, unless of course you happen to get behind someone who wants to know the sugar and calorie count of each item on the menu.

Also, I have to wonder how long it takes the voice at the other end of the order board to get tired of repeating “thanks for choosing … can I take your order?”

A half-hour of doing that would send me screaming out the door. Hope their benefit package (if there is one) includes a lot of counselling.