Coronavirus casts uncertainty over Hamilton summer events

Notable event cancellations and postponements

The Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual Community Awards and 70th anniversary gala until Sept. 17. The event was initially planned for May 21. The rescheduled event will take place at the same venue, Winona Vine Estates, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce office will be staffed during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday morning. But the door will be locked.

Organizers announced in March the 27th annual Paris to Ancaster Bike Race, which was slated for April 26, in the Hamilton and Brant County areas has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

As part of the City of Hamilton’s closures, Fieldcote Memorial Park and Museum’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Event on April 22 and Spring Garden Clean-Up on April 25 have both been cancelled.

The Women with Passion and Purpose Team has cancelled plans for this year’s Footprints of Faith conference at Michelangelo’s Banquet Centre. The group had planned to postpone the event until Oct. 3 but has now opted to push the conference to April 17, 2021. Current tickets will be honoured for next year’s event.

Events go online

With a strict province-wide ban on all in-person events for five or more people, some community groups are holding meetings online, using Zoom.

Stoney Creek Toastmasters: The group’s Thursday evening in-person sessions are cancelled until further notice, but meetings are continuing in a virtual environment online. The virtual meetings are Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. See https://stoneycreektoastmasters.com/ for details on the club.

Overeaters Anonymous is also holding Zoom meetings every Thursday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. using Zoom ID# 516 395 056. All are welcome to join, with no dues, fees or weigh-ins. Call Joanne at 905-467-7476 for more details.

