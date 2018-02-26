Dundas' Sydenham and King pedestrian crossings updated in 2014

Pedestrian crossings at Sydenham Road and King Street West, where a 72-year-old woman was struck by a tow truck and died nine days later, were updated four years ago to accommodate pedestrians, particularly seniors, according to city staff.

Hamilton’s superintendent of traffic engineering, David Ferguson, said last week a provincial standard estimates pedestrians can walk across a road at a rate of 1.2 metres per second, but the Sydenham and King crossings are timed to assume pedestrians travel slower — between 0.8 and one metre per second — therefore giving pedestrians more time to cross the road.

“We also have an extensive pedestrian crossing advance of 11 and 12 seconds. As a result of the pedestrian advance phase, we do not have left turn phases,” Ferguson said. “We do have plans to upgrade the (King and Sydenham) traffic signals this year to include audible pedestrian signals, however the plans for this have been in the works since 2016 and are not a result of this incident.”

Hamilton police released a statement on Feb. 19 stating the woman succumbed to her injuries from the collision on Thursday, Feb. 15 shortly after 4:30 p.m. According to the release, her family has requested the victim’s name not be released.