Hamilton Mountain Coldest Night sets record

The fifth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk on Hamilton Mountain turned out to be the best so far for Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.

“We surpassed our expectations,” said Shane Farraway, events co-ordinator at the Athens Street centre.

Saturday night’s walk along Concession Street and the Mountain brow raised nearly $74,000 and that could top $75,000 by the time all the donations are counted.

It was also the only Coldest Night walk in Hamilton. Donations will be accepted to the end of March.