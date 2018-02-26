Hamilton Mountain Coldest Night sets record

The fifth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk on Hamilton Mountain turned out to be the best so far for Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.
“We surpassed our expectations,” said Shane Farraway, events co-ordinator at the Athens Street centre.
Saturday night’s walk along Concession Street and the Mountain brow raised nearly $74,000 and that could top $75,000 by the time all the donations are counted.
It was also the only Coldest Night walk in Hamilton. Donations will be accepted to the end of March.
Farraway said they not only surpassed their goal of $70,000, but the 310 walkers on 30 teams was also the best ever turnout for the walk.
“We hope the momentum carries on to 2019,” said Farraway .
The money will go toward funding a variety of Neighbour to Neighbour programs and services.
Twenty-five per cent of the money raised goes to Blue Sea Philanthropy, a registered charity that organizes fundraising events for other charities across the country.
Nationally, more than 19,000 Coldest Night walkers at 121 locations raised more than $4.3 million for charity.
