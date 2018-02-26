Police investigate blaze at Ancaster’s Cora restaurant

The Ontario Fire Marshall and Hamilton police are investigating a fire at Cora restaurant in Ancaster.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke conditions at 73 Wilson St. W., a one-storey commercial plaza, at about 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Firefighters began to attack the fire from inside the restaurant and quickly knocked down and extinguished the fire, said Claudio Mostacci, the fire department’s public information officer. The blaze caused heavy smoke damage, and as a precaution, adjoining units were evacuated.

Damage to the restaurant is estimated at $250,000.