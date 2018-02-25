Centennial Parkway preparing for an economic and transit transformation

A planning document approved by Hamilton councillors a few weeks ago has the potential to transform Centennially Parkway from a drab, retail-dominated area into a vibrant mixed-use economic powerhouse within the next 30 years.
Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins, who represents the Centennial Parkway area, said the Centennial Neighbourhoods Secondary Plan and the Centennial Neighbourhoods Transportation Management Plan, which oversees an area that stretches from the Queen Elizabeth Way to King Street to the south and the Red Hill Parkway to Lake Avenue to the west, updates the 1960s and 1970s planning of the area to “facilitate higher development and growth.”
Collins points to the Confederation GO transit station near the QEW and the impact it will have within the entire neighbourhood. He says every other new GO station that has been constructed has prompted residential and commercial growth, such as in Burlington and along the Lakeshore transit hubs.
“Our area will be no different,” he said. “I’m excited by the plan. The change will happen over the next 20 to 30 years.
The Confederation station, which had its ceremonial ground breaking in February, is scheduled to open in 2019-2020, the same time when construction of the light-rail transit system in downtown Hamilton begins.
Collins said there are already applications for residential and commercial developments along Centennial Parkway. He said, for instance, the owner of the plaza where the Burger King is located at Barton and Centennial has sold the property. Collins said the new owner is looking at “hundreds” of planned residential units on the land, with ground floor commercial, as dictated by the secondary plan.
There are six large commercial plazas in the area, of which Eastgate Square is the largest. The plan allows for the gradual build out of the properties to assist in the transition of the area.
Hamilton may have been late to the new development philosophy for plazas that incorporate residential and commercial uses that has already taken hold in the Greater Toronto Area, but it has become the norm across the province.
“The secondary plan prepares the area for new investment,” said Collins. “Instead of plazas, there are big box stores.”
The plan proposes to “create a more compact, mixed use form of development in the area over the long term while protecting the commercial function” of the area. Planning officials expect an in excess of 100,000 square metres of retail floor area within the community.
The plan is “pedestrian focus” that includes limiting the height of buildings to two metres along Centennial Parkway; requiring commercial uses on the ground floor; allow new buildings to be constructed up to the street line and offering parking to the side or rear of the structure. The plan allows for higher buildings the farther away from Centennial Parkway anywhere from six to 20 storeys depending upon the location.
One of the strategic areas of change will happen is at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Queenston, which includes Eastgate Square, the end point for the LRT.
The plan also includes creating “gateways” at Queenston Street and Red Hill; Centennial Parkway and Queenston; Centennial and Barton Street; and at the Confederation Go station. Staff estimate the cost for the streetscape and gateways will cost over $2.7 million.
Bike lanes are proposed for Nash, Lake, Warington and the South Service Road.
The plan proposes extending HSR routes to connect with the LRT terminus at Eastgate Square and the GO station; extending the B-line rapid transit for Queenston to Eastgate Square by 2024; implementing the S-line rapid transit system along Centennial Parkway to the GO station.
Staff say that by 2031 Barton and Queenston, west of Centennial will be experiencing “higher levels of congestion” of traffic within the area.
Collins said so far there have been no indications of an appeal to the plan. Staff has been meeting with property owners to mitigate any issues, such as for drive-thrus that have been grandfathered into the plan.
“There have been very successful negotiations, with minor changes done,” he said.
