Centennial Parkway preparing for an economic and transit transformation

A planning document approved by Hamilton councillors a few weeks ago has the potential to transform Centennially Parkway from a drab, retail-dominated area into a vibrant mixed-use economic powerhouse within the next 30 years.

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins, who represents the Centennial Parkway area, said the Centennial Neighbourhoods Secondary Plan and the Centennial Neighbourhoods Transportation Management Plan, which oversees an area that stretches from the Queen Elizabeth Way to King Street to the south and the Red Hill Parkway to Lake Avenue to the west, updates the 1960s and 1970s planning of the area to “facilitate higher development and growth.”

Collins points to the Confederation GO transit station near the QEW and the impact it will have within the entire neighbourhood. He says every other new GO station that has been constructed has prompted residential and commercial growth, such as in Burlington and along the Lakeshore transit hubs.

“Our area will be no different,” he said. “I’m excited by the plan. The change will happen over the next 20 to 30 years.

The Confederation station, which had its ceremonial ground breaking in February, is scheduled to open in 2019-2020, the same time when construction of the light-rail transit system in downtown Hamilton begins.

Collins said there are already applications for residential and commercial developments along Centennial Parkway. He said, for instance, the owner of the plaza where the Burger King is located at Barton and Centennial has sold the property. Collins said the new owner is looking at “hundreds” of planned residential units on the land, with ground floor commercial, as dictated by the secondary plan.

There are six large commercial plazas in the area, of which Eastgate Square is the largest. The plan allows for the gradual build out of the properties to assist in the transition of the area.

Hamilton may have been late to the new development philosophy for plazas that incorporate residential and commercial uses that has already taken hold in the Greater Toronto Area, but it has become the norm across the province.

“The secondary plan prepares the area for new investment,” said Collins. “Instead of plazas, there are big box stores.”

The plan proposes to “create a more compact, mixed use form of development in the area over the long term while protecting the commercial function” of the area. Planning officials expect an in excess of 100,000 square metres of retail floor area within the community.