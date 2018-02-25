“We want this to be a beacon to the community,” he said. “There will be new connections to the streets and community. Right now (Valley Park) is not the most welcoming. It will become a lot brighter, with more glass.”

McCaughan said designers are still reviewing what materials will be suitable for the new building such as metal, wood or something else so it can complement the existing Valley Park structure.

Paul Takala, Hamilton Library’s chief executive officer, said the existing library will continue to operate while the new library structure is being built. Once completed, the old library area will be transferred to the city.

“I love it,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who is a member of the library board.

But she did point out a potential parking problem along Marston St. She said people may be inclined to use the parking lot at Heritage Green Baptist Church rather than Valley Park’s parking area.

McCaughan acknowledged there is limited space along the Marston Street area to add parking for the library. There will be a new entrance along Marston Street to access the library, he said.

“We are very excited about this,” said Takala. “We are trying to make the experience better. There are some constraints. But people will still park in the parking lot.”

Karen Anderson, the library’s director of public service, said the library recently received four pieces of art that will eventually be installed at the Valley Park library. The artworks are large sculptures of a group of blue birds taking off into the sky from a tree.

Library officials have said the expansion is needed to accommodate a growing community on upper Stoney Creek over the last decade. New residential units are already being constructed within the Heritage Green area that will only add to more families using the library’s services.

McCaughan said a final design for the library will be presented to the board later this year. Takala said library officials will also be meeting with Heritage Green Trust representatives over the next few months.

The library is providing $965,000 in reserves as part of the project’s funding, with the city contributing about half a million dollars. Heritage Green Community Trust is providing $1.25 million for the facility, which will go towards the two multi-purpose rooms of at least 1,500 square feet.

Development charges are expected to cover the rest of the cost.