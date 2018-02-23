Stoney Creek's Wayne Marston decides to sit on political sidelines in future election

“I’ve been involved in election campaigns for 40 years,” said Marston, who is originally from New Brunswick. “The death of Bob Morrow affected me. He was a good friend of mine.”

Marston, who was the Hamilton and District Labour Council chair for 11 years, said Morrow joined labour activists and walked with members during the Days of Action Protests, “when he didn’t have to do it.

“He had the courage to walk with us,” said Marston, who co-chaired the historical event in 1986 with over 100,000 people marching on the Ontario Progressive Conservative convention that was held in Hamilton.

Marston said if he ran against Bratina and won, he would expect to be an MP for about five years, critical time away from his wife and family.

He also talked about his future with Hamilton Centre NDP MP David Christopherson.

“There is a generational change happening within the NDP party,” said Marston, who had the ear of both former leaders Jack Layton and Thomas Mulcair. “This is healthy.”

Marston was one of the first NDP MPs to endorse Mulcair for party leader.

Again, if he was elected, Marston’s role within the NDP “may not be substantive” under new leader Jagmeet Singh.

During his nearly 10 years of service to the people of Stoney Creek and Hamilton as MP, Marston was the NDP’s critic on human rights, the vice-chair of the House subcommittee for international human rights; was tapped by Mulcair to be the NDP’s critic for consular affairs and deputy critic for labour. He was also the NDP party’s critic for pensions.

Marston has been involved in political campaigns since 1975, campaigning on behalf of such local NDP icons as Ian Deans and Richard Allen.

Marston’s first taste of campaigning was in 1993 when he challenged Liberal MP Sheila Copps. He ran against her again in the Hamilton East byelection in 1996, finishing second and faced off against her for a third time in 1997.

It was in 2006 that Marston surprised the local political establishment when he upset incumbent Liberal cabinet minister Tony Valeri by 466 votes to become MP. He overwhelmed former Hamilton Mayor Larry Di Ianni in 2008 in his re-election, collecting 19,924 votes to Di Ianni’s 13,445.

In 2011, he defeated Conservative candidate Brad Clark 21,931 votes to 17,567.

Against Bratina, Marston tallied 16,465 votes, while the former Hamilton mayor topped the polls with 19,622 votes.

While he isn’t looking at provincial or federal office, Marston may run for public school board trustee. Marston had been the public school board trustee for Ward 5 from 2000 to 2006 when he resigned after winning his federal seat.

“I was at the school board,” he said. “I’m thinking about it.”

He said if nobody runs for public school trustee in Ward 5, then he will consider it. The wards will be realigned for this fall’s municipal election.

Marston said there are couple of people who are considering the Hamilton East-Stoney Creek NDP MP nomination, but they don’t have his name recognition. Still, he has discovered during his political career the NDP is important in Hamilton.

“There is still a need for NDP representation,” said Marston, who doesn’t mind becoming an “elder statesman” of politics.

Marston said his health is fine, although, he has been diagnosed with diabetes. He goes to the gym once, sometimes twice a day and has dropped about 10 pounds.

“Right now I can come and go as I please,” said Marston. “Retirement can be good.”

But Marston isn’t one to become idle. He has been asked to sit on a few boards and he is considering the offers. But he warns them that once he accepts a position, he is “upfront and truthful” sometimes to people’s consternation.

“I will find something to do,” he said.