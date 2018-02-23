Hamilton police investigating east Mountain address assault

Hamilton police are probing an assault at a home on the east Mountain on Feb. 23.

Const. Lorraine Edwards says police responded to an address in the area of Rymal Road East and Upper Wentworth Street just after midnight. A victim was attacked by four males at the residence before the suspects fled the scene.

Although it was reported that a firearm was used in the commission of the offence, the victim was not shot, but was taken to hospital with a “minor injury,” she said.

Edwards said the suspects are described as being in their 20s, wearing masks and possibly driving a silver sedan-type vehicle.