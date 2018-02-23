Lakewood Beach Community Council offers free income tax preparation clinics

The Lakewood Beach Community Council is looking to help lower-income earners access all the benefits and tax credits they’re entitled to this tax return season.

The community group is organizing a series of free income tax preparation sessions for residents who meet low-income cut-off thresholds.

Viv Saunders, the group’s vice-president, said the effort is aimed at helping lower-income earners as well as new immigrants who may feel intimidated at the thought of filing a tax return.

“We heard about the amount of provincial benefits people are leaving on the table, because they don’t fill out their tax return. So we want to help those people get those benefits,” said Saunders.

Under the guidance of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the Lakewood Beach Community Council is bringing together tax preparation professionals who are donating their time and effort. Five volunteers have been vetted by the CRA.

The program is also being made possible thanks to several community partners who have donated the use of meeting spaces for the tax return clinics.

The program is open to anyone who has a simple tax situation, such as no income, or income from sources such as employment or pensions. The program excludes anyone who is self-employed or those with business or employment expenses or non-tax slip capital gains or losses. The low-income threshold is $30,000 for one person, $40,000 for a two-person household, and $2,500 more for each additional person.

Tax preparation clinics will begin March 10 and run until April 21 at various locations.

For bookings or additional information, call Nancy at 905-664-7285.

