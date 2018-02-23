Hamilton police reunite elderly woman with stolen wedding band

A woman and her wedding ring have been reunited, and a Dundas man is facing charges related to stolen property.

On Jan. 30, a 34-year-old Dundas man, who works for a moving company, was assigned to move a 66-year-old female from her home. Police say during the move, he stole the woman’s jewelry — valued at over $10,000 — and then sold it.

The pawn unit recovered all of the jewelry, including the woman’s wedding band, which was given to her in 1969 by her late husband.

Police identified the male responsible for the thefts. He was arrested, charged and released on a promise to appear in court. He is facing charges with fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and two other trafficking-related offences.