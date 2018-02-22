Hamilton’s pothole problems are getting deeper.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson said he has requested staff to estimate how much it will cost to make some emergency road repairs on Main Street West, especially between Cootes Drive and Longwood Road.

He said potential costs for a “shave and pave” could be between $350,000 to $400,000 for that stretch of roadway. Ferguson said he will ask Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson, who represents the area, if he can dip into his area rating funds to help pay for the infrastructure work.

The public works committee Feb. 21 was unable to approve a resolution to request staff to draw up a costing plan to repair Main Street West because there was no quorum.

Main Street West is only one of a number of roads across the city that are deteriorating because of the freeze-thaw weather cycle, said politicians and staff.

Other councillors pointed out there are roads and streets that are just as or are in even worse shape such as Parkdale North in Ward 4, the North Service Road near Lake Avenue in Stoney Creek, and Burlington Street.

“I know we have in all of our wards roads that are failing because of the significant freeze and soft cycles,” said Ferguson. “Freezing promotes heaves and then (the water) goes down deep again. Asphalt and concrete are not flexible products. They fail. Water gets in and makes matters worse.”

Public Works General Manager Dan McKinnon said with the intense weather cycle, plus heavy traffic, such as along Burlington Street, James and King streets, the road starts to disintegrate.

“As the winters are getting increasingly warmer, potholes are getting worse,” he said. “Just anecdotally, I have never seen it this bad.”

Hamilton public works officials have been under pressure from the public and politicians to fix the accumulating potholes. For instance, from Nov. 1 to Jan. 22 there were 43 potholes reported in Stoney Creek. Among the critical areas are along Barton Street, Centennial Parkway, and Dewitt Road.