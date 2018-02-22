Hamilton to buy former St. Helen School property for new Indigenous health centre

Hamilton will purchase the former St. Helen Catholic Elementary School that will eventually be used by the Aboriginal Health Centre.

The school, which closed in 2009, has been kept opened by the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School board for community use. The idea is once the city purchases the property, the property will house the Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg, the Indigenous early years and head start service provider. The group received provincial funding in February to relocate their services to the former school from its overcrowded building at 678 Main St. E.

The Indigenous early years’ service provider and the De Dwa Da Dehs Ney>s have indicated a willingness to partner with the McQuesten Planning team and other groups to create the Biindigen Community Hub, which means Welcome! Come In! in Anishnaabe. The former St. Helen’s Catholic Elementary School is located at 785 Britannia Ave.

The city has agreed to use a portion of its $8 million Best Start reserve fund to help purchase the property. The De Dwa Da Dehs Nye>s and Niwasa will purchase the building from the city with the funding received from the provincial and federal governments.