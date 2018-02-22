Stoney Creek Community Food Bank’s Christmas donations declining fast

The Stoney Creek Community Food Bank received an influx of donations during Christmas, but representatives say they’re worried they won’t last through to spring.

“We seemed to do well in terms of donations over Christmas, but they are dwindling quickly,” secretary and treasurer Susan Rogers said.

The food bank, thanks to many donations from businesses, churches, schools, service clubs and the community at large, offered assistance to 936 individuals – 584 adults and 352 children – over the holidays. The non-profit charity also provided toys to 300 kids.

Rogers said the sad reality is food insecurity is a year-round problem, with the food bank seeing about 675 individuals each month.