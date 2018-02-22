Ancaster's 187-year-old Book House to be demolished after roof collapse

A consultant will determine if any historic material can be salvaged from Ancaster's 187-year-old Book House after the roof collapsed prior to the owner applying for a demolition permit to remove the rest of the structure built in 1831.

Jim Long, director of finance and administration at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hamilton, which owns the site at 167 Book Rd. E., met with City of Hamilton heritage planner Jeremy Parsons this week to discuss next steps. Long said the diocese will apply for a demolition permit.

"But before we do, we have to hire a heritage consultant. They'll take a look and see if there's anything that should be salvaged. They'll contact local organizations to see what they want."

After the assessment is complete, Long said it will be submitted with the demolition permit application. From there, the city has 60 days to review the application and either approve or deny it.

Parsons said he had to report to the municipal heritage committee recommending next steps for the property because it is on the committee's designation work plan. He is aiming to have the report ready for April 19. The Book House is also on the city's register of buildings of interest, which requires the 60-day waiting period for a demolition permit.

"We are working with the owners to have another heritage professional take a look at the house and submit a documentation and salvage report prior to dismantling or demolition," Parsons said. "Depending on the recommendations in that report, there may be opportunities to have some of the material donated to Ancaster's local museum for exhibits or to Westfield Heritage Village for their existing structures."

Long said the property was acquired by the diocese about 15 years ago.

"Originally it was bought for a potential cemetery," he said.

Long said he's not sure what will happen with the property after the remains of the historic, but undesignated, building are removed. He said there hasn't been the required growth in the area to consider it for a new church.

"We're just going to hold on to it for now," he said.