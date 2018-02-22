Hamilton police looking to identify Mountain break-in suspects

Hamilton police continue to investigate a break-in at a home near Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road East earlier this year and hope images released of the suspects will lead to their arrests.

Const. Jerome Stewart says two men broke into the residence on Jan. 16 shortly after 1 p.m. They were scared away by the homeowner and fled the area before police arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Fabiano Mendes at 905-546-8967 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



