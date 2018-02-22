Stoney Creek's Bowlerama strikes out

Sixty years of Stoney Creek bowling history came crashing down on Feb. 22.

Known in its early years as Lucky Strike, Bowlerama Stoney Creek had its date with the wrecking ball today. The bowling alley closed last May to make way for a condominium development in a joint venture between homebuilders Marz and Branthaven.

When the alley first opened back in 1958 at 121 Hwy. 8, automatic pin setting was just starting to catch on. And computerized scoring was still decades away. Bowlerama was a local rarity, given the fact it offered both five- and 10-pin bowling, with 12 lanes for each format.

Even in its later years, the bowling alley remained a popular local attraction, especially on weekends. It hosted 15 bowling leagues in its final year. It employed 10 people.

The property is located directly across the street from Fiesta Mall.




