UPDATE: Man arrested as police release details of incident that prompted hold and secure

Hamilton police arrested a 32-year-old man following an incident that saw three Stoney Creek schools placed into a hold and secure during the morning of Feb. 22.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police visited a residence in the area of Upper Centennial Parkway and Highgate Drive. Officers secured the home while negotiating the arrest of a male with outstanding warrants.

The Hamilton man was arrested and is scheduled to appear before the courts on Feb. 23 to answer to the charges of dangerous driving and flight from police.

In a news release, Hamilton police said the investigation is ongoing.