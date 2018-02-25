Digital billboards add to safety problems on Linc, says activist

Setting up video screens rather than median barriers along the Lincoln Alexander Parkway is a short-sighted idea, says a Mountain resident who is advocating to make the Linc and Red Hill Valley Parkway safer.

“Distracted driving is causing more and more accidents, but we’re going to put up billboards because we’re going to get paid,” said Sarah Warry-Poljanski, who has been working with the families of crash victims on the two highways.

Last year, the City of Hamilton signed a rental agreement with OutFront Media that allows the company to erect digital billboards on public land at 12 sites, including three along the Linc. The deal is worth $500,000 a year, plus a $100,000 signing bonus. Safety and community concerns were taken into consideration before council's approval.

Last month, in a report to city council, staff rejected median barriers as a safety improvement.

Martin White, traffic operations manager, said the city will incorporate inroad “cat’s eye” reflectors and shoulder rumble strips to improve safety on the two highways. But he said median barriers do not reduce collisions and it would be too costly to install them now, only to have to remove them later if the highways are expanded to six lanes.

Crossover crashes represent a small number of the overall collisions, according to staff, at about five per cent on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and three per cent on the Red Hill. However, half of the dozen fatalities on the two roadways were a result of crossovers.

Warry-Poljanski said council seems more concerned with collecting speeding fines via photo radar than actually enforcing laws or taking steps to reduce crashes. She said she would like to see the Ministry of Transportation assume oversight of the Linc and Red Hill, then add an extra lane in each direction along with concrete median barriers.

“It appears city council can’t oversee the highway,” she said.

She noted the transportation ministry is moving to widen Highway 401 and add concrete barriers between London and Windsor, a stretch that has been dubbed “Carnage Alley” by many.

Because construction must wait until an environmental assessment is completed, the province will be installing cable barriers along that stretch of the 401 in the interim.