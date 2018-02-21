Nominate an outstanding citizen, business in Stoney Creek

Nominations are now open for the Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Community Awards.

The search for Stoney Creek’s finest includes the coveted Citizen of the Year and Junior Citizen of Year, along with Outstanding Large Business and Outstanding Small Business.

At the discretion of the Selection Committee, a Legacy Award and Community Recognition Award are presented on an occasional basis to a local firm that has made a lasting community impact. Last year the Legacy Award went to Mohawk College, who was celebrating 50 years of providing quality education in the local community.

Patti Hall, Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce executive director, said that those individuals who have continued to distinguish themselves with outstanding contributions to the community are key components for every Citizen of the Year. Last year Marie Robbins, who has longstanding ties to the Stoney Creek Community and has been a dedicated volunteer for most of her life, was honoured with the award.

The Junior Citizen of the Year is awarded to a young person for their outstanding contributions to their community and their school. Last year two recipients were chosen from Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School, Joshua Lupo and Alicia Armacinski.

The Outstanding Large Business Achievement Award is available to firms with more than 25 employees, while the Outstanding Small Business Achievement Award is presented to companies with fewer than 25 workers. These awards are presented to companies that stand out as community leaders. Last year the Small Business Award went to Precise Car Service.

“The committee is looking for companies that stand out in our community as a leader and ultimately make Stoney Creek a better place to work, live and play,” said Hall.

Award nominations are open until March 30. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce website at https://chamberstoneycreek.com/about/citizen-of-the-year/ or picked up from the chamber office at 21 Mountain Ave. S.

Award winners will be announced in advance of the annual Community Achievement Awards GALA which will be held on Thursday, May 17 at Winona Vine Estates.

In addition to the upcoming community awards, the Stoney Creek Chamber is also preparing to host a luncheon speaker series: A Sit Down with Jason Thorne, on March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Liuna Gardens.