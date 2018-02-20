Dundas woman hit by tow truck succumbs to injuries

A 72-year-old female pedestrian struck by a tow truck turning onto Sydenham Street from King Street West in Dundas on Feb. 6 died last week, nine days after suffering serious head injuries.

One day before the woman’s death, Hamilton police collision reconstruction investigator Det. Walter Niblock said the investigation was ongoing, and no charges had been laid.

Monday morning, Hamilton police released a statement informing the public the woman succumbed to her injuries from the collision on Thursday, Feb. 15 shortly after 4:30 p.m. According to the release, her family has requested the victim’s name not be released.

According to police, shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, a 72-year-old woman from Dundas was walking through the crosswalk, westbound on King Street at Sydenham Street. At that time, she was struck by a tow truck that was apparently turning left from King Street. The woman was transported to hospital with serious head injuries.