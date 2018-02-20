Our Lady of Lourdes students have crosses to bear

Students at Our Lady of Lourdes have made a unique record of the moments of their lives.

Each of the central Mountain elementary school’s 14 classes have created crosses which show their interpretations of the school’s heritage, student identities and their religion.

“I asked the students, what’s distinctive about Our Lady of Lourdes? What’s distinctive about your own classroom?” said principal Lesia Konyt.

“I wanted to enhance our Catholic identity in a meaningful way and what better way than to have the kids create their own crucifixes.”