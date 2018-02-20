Our Lady of Lourdes students have crosses to bear

Students at Our Lady of Lourdes have made a unique record of the moments of their lives.
Each of the central Mountain elementary school’s 14 classes have created crosses which show their interpretations of the school’s heritage, student identities and their religion.
“I asked the students, what’s distinctive about Our Lady of Lourdes? What’s distinctive about your own classroom?” said principal Lesia Konyt.
“I wanted to enhance our Catholic identity in a meaningful way and what better way than to have the kids create their own crucifixes.”
Work on the crosses began in December. Now completed, each class will march in with theirs to school assemblies.
Some crosses are made of cardboard, some are made of wood. The design and topics of each varied: a Grade 2 class highlighted First Communion; a Grade 7 class highlighted Confirmation; and a Grade 4 class created a mosaic of colour that shows how the class is diverse yet a family.
“It’s really memorable for the kids and I’m hoping it will leave a lasting imprint on the hearts of all students when they leave Our Lady of Lourdes,” said Konyt.
