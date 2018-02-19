Hamilton fire department says working smoke alarm alerts occupants to Ancaster fire

A working smoke alarm is being credited with alerting the lone occupant to a fire at 15 Church St. in Ancaster.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to the scene at approximately 8:35 a.m. this morning, Feb. 19.

Claudio Mostacci, public information officer, said upon arrival, firefighters found the occupant outside of the house and confirmed a well-involved fire with heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of the 2.5-storey detached house.

Crews entering the home found the fire in the attic and were able to extinguish the blaze after an aggressive interior attack.

Damage to the home is estimated at about $300,000.

Mostacci said there were no injuries to the public, but one firefighter was treated by paramedics at the scene. He has since returned to normal duties.

Mostacci said the probable cause of the fire was electrical, in the venting system from the second-floor bathroom. Due to the heavy fire and water damage, the house is uninhabitable and the occupants have made alternate living arrangements.

Mostacci said the incident highlights the importance of working smoke alarms.

“An operational smoke alarm will provide you with the protection and early warning that you need to give you and your family the best chance to survive a fire in your home,” said Mostacci. “The Ontario Fire Code requires that you install a smoke alarm on every storey of your home, including basements.”

For more information on fire safety, call 905-546-2424 ext. 1380, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit www.hamilton.ca/fire.