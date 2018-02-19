Hamilton councillors temporarily halt $200,000 funding for residential care facilities

Hamilton officials are prepared to provide residential care facilities facing higher labour costs with an extra $200,000 in funding.

But some politicians are opposed to the idea.

Officials proposed a motion at the Feb. 14 council meeting that would provide one-time funding for the city’s residential care facilities to help pay for extra costs, after representatives appeared before politicians last month pleading for financial assistance. They said the jump in the minimum wage to $14 per hour Jan. 1, 2018 added about 30 per cent to their labour costs.

Calvin Cain, a director for the Ontario Home for Special Needs Association, told politicians the province hasn’t increase the current $50 per day per person diem since 2015. He said facilities are unable to pass the extra costs to clients.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green was adamant if the city agreed to the extra funding, every profit and non-profit organization will be standing at council’s door asking for funding.

“I can’t support this until we have a report in 2018 that clearly outlines what the proper oversight is for some of these folks I consider to be irresponsible owners of these businesses,” said Green, who has a number of the facilities located in his ward.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla acknowledged he “too had a number of concerns” about providing the funding. But his fears were mitigated somewhat since Hamilton staff introduced the motion. Yet, he had an issue of providing the facilities with a “blank cheque” without asking for some form of accountability in return.

“Not all of these homes are created equal,” said Merulla.

Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly said the facilities are “barely surviving” and have been impacted by Bill 148, the Ontario labour legislation approved last year that included the higher minimum wage. She said the funding would “hold them for a couple of months.”

Politicians agreed to refer the motion for further discussion.