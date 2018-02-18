Hamilton politicians agree to review surveillance camera bylaw

Hamilton Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla lashed out at Ontario’s privacy commissioner’s criticism of his proposed motion to allow private home security cameras to record public areas that could be used for police investigations.

Brian Beamish, in a Feb. 13 letter to Mayor Fred Eisenberger, council and Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt, stated allowing the motion would “undermine privacy rights” under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“It also poses risks to the privacy of individuals whose personal information may be collected, used and disclosed,” Beamish stated.

Merulla dismissed the comments at the Feb. 14 council meeting, saying residents should not have an expectation of privacy in public areas, such as roads and sidewalks. He said Hamilton’s current bylaw is “toothless” and can’t be enforced so why should the city have it?